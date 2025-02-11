Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $265.50 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.32. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,319.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

