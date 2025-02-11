AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 46.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.