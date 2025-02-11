Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HP

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.
Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
