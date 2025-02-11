Atb Cap Markets Has Bullish Estimate for PTEN Q2 Earnings

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $238,743.68. The trade was a 71.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -12.96%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

