Atb Cap Markets Has Positive View of Keyera FY2024 Earnings

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities set a C$45.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.08.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$41.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.40. The stock has a market cap of C$9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$31.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90.

Insider Activity at Keyera

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.60%.

About Keyera

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

