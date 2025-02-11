Atb Cap Markets Lowers Earnings Estimates for TransAlta

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Hold”.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.0 %

TransAlta stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in TransAlta by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.