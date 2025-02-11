Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. Atkore has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Atkore’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,251,417.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,530.72. This represents a 32.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,599,200 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 53.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 160,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,841 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Atkore by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 20.4% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 24.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 91.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

