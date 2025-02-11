Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $317.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as high as $324.58 and last traded at $323.67, with a volume of 795442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.28.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total value of $40,563.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,030.32. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total transaction of $1,882,801.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,244 shares in the company, valued at $99,788,491.16. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,705 shares of company stock worth $67,890,023. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of -241.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

