Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 99 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.