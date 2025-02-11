AUO (AUOTY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect AUO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AUO Price Performance
Shares of AUOTY stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. AUO has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.
AUO Company Profile
