AUO (AUOTY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect AUO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUOTY stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. AUO has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

