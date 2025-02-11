Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATHM. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ATHM stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Autohome by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Autohome by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 31.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

