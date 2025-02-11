Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $19.00 on Monday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

