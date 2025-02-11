B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DGII

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Digi International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Digi International’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Digi International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

DGII has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

DGII stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 8.45%.

In other news, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $222,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,178.80. This represents a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,808 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $92,832.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,406.12. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,329 shares of company stock valued at $332,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digi International by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Digi International by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 108.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

