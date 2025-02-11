Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 1,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 330,627 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. China Renaissance cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.