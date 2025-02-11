Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 1,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 330,627 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000.
Baidu Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
