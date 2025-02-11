Baker Hughes Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $291,289,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,940 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $107,155,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,296,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after buying an additional 1,184,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

