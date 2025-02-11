Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 23,260 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $60,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 744.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Melius Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

