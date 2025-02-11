Bank of America Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $150.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

MHK stock opened at $117.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,453 shares in the company, valued at $332,332.44. The trade was a 44.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,204,000 after purchasing an additional 748,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,011,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after buying an additional 254,779 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 331,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after buying an additional 179,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

