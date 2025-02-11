Barclays Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $85.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $77.75 on Monday. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $785,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,038,626 shares of company stock worth $70,690,871. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

