Barclays Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $265.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $230.55 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $142.47 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

