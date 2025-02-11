Barclays Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $57.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $49.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.36. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1,495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

