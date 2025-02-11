Barclays Boosts Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target to $22.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

