Barclays Cuts Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $10.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 193.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

