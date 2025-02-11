Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

NYSE BSX opened at $106.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $685,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,351.53. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,969. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after buying an additional 480,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,990,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

