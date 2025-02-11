Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COP. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.72.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $99.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,069,000 after buying an additional 540,702 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.