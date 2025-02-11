Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Crown stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Crown has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Analysts expect that Crown will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

