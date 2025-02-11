Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WEX. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.73.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $154.20 on Monday. WEX has a 1-year low of $146.03 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, analysts expect that WEX will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,334.08. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,689,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in WEX by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,305,000 after buying an additional 134,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in WEX by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,555,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,237,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after buying an additional 97,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 175,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after buying an additional 79,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

