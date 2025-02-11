Barclays PLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.2% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 553,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 287,636 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KURA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lifesci Capital raised Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,255 shares of company stock valued at $100,739 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.