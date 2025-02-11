Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,149,000 after purchasing an additional 667,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,335,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after acquiring an additional 426,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,608 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

