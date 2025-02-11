Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 179,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 230,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

BEEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Beam Global by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Global by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

