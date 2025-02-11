Best Bank Stocks To Follow Today – February 09th

Invesco QQQ, Affirm, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly traded financial institutions that are bought and sold on the stock market. These stocks represent ownership in a bank, entitling the shareholder to a portion of the bank’s profits and dividends. The value of bank stocks can fluctuate based on factors such as the overall performance of the financial industry, interest rates, economic conditions, and the specific performance of the bank itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $522.92. 29,508,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $521.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.67. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded up $13.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. 28,700,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,344. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $76.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $172.62 and a one year high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Further Reading