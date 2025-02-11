Best Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – February 09th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, adoption, or utilization of blockchain technology. These stocks typically represent ownership in companies that are leveraging blockchain technology for various applications, such as decentralized finance, supply chain management, and digital currencies. Investors interested in gaining exposure to the growing blockchain industry may consider investing in these stocks to potentially benefit from the technology’s disruption across various sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $174.53. 9,981,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,755,394. The company has a market capitalization of $488.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 52 week low of $106.51 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.50.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.64. 34,927,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,925,144. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 18,224,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,388,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

