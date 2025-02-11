BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Shares Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

BioGaia AB (publ) Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.

About BioGaia AB (publ)

BioGaia AB (publ), a healthcare company, provides probiotic products worldwide. The company operates through Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

