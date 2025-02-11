BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $115.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $106.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

