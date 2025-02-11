Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 22.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,283,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,684,000 after buying an additional 235,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Blackbaud by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 429,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after buying an additional 154,019 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $6,745,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $5,987,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,492,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. Baird R W lowered Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $848,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,230.70. This trade represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 12,325 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,026,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,429,121.75. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,997. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $88.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.40.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

