Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share and revenue of $110.62 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.25%.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
