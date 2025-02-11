Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share and revenue of $110.62 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.