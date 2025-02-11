Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 14,567 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 447.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Sony Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sony Group by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group Price Performance
SONY opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sony Group Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
