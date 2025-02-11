Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,608 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,476,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,153,000 after acquiring an additional 167,270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 344,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,394,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 118,886 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEF stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

