Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 31,548 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 302.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 229.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 1,144.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 624,266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in DHT by 107.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 205,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 106,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of -0.39.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 31.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

