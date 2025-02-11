Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,737 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

