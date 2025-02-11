Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,667 Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 5.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $844,333.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,010.65. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Richard White sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $126,480.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,921 shares of company stock worth $5,389,978. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

