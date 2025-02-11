Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

