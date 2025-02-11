Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

