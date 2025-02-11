Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,183 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 108.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in ABM Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

ABM stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

