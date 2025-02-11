Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 235 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4,794.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $363,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,342.40. This trade represents a 12.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,299 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,957.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,849.90. This represents a 26.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,164 shares of company stock worth $7,346,040 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

