Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 493 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

