Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 611 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 315.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ITT by 232.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

ITT Stock Up 1.0 %

ITT stock opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.95 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.