Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGIE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,443,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 671,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter.

CGIE opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

