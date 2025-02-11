Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 146.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $268.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $225.36 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

