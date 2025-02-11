Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Stride by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

