Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 163.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

